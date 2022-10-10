Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

Police say they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

First responders arrived at the scene of the crash in Ravenna Township and located both riders on the motorcycle. The female passenger died on the scene, police say, and the driver "was seriously injured and transported to Regions Hospital."

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

