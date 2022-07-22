First responders tried to give the man treatment but say he died at the scene.

ANDOVER, Minn. — One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Anoka County Friday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened near Tulip Street and 173rd Lane in the City of Andover just before 11 a.m. Friday. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the initial evidence leads them to believe that the motorcyclist crashed into the pickup truck.

The adult male motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, received treatment from first responders but was declared dead on the scene, according to police.

An adult woman was driving the pickup truck but the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said she wasn't hurt.

The sheriff's office will continue investigating the accident, alongside officials from the Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.