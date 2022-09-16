Motorcyclists, drivers urged to use caution at 2022 Fall Flood Run

ST PAUL, Minn. — State officials are urging safety for motorcyclists and motorists along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers for this Saturday's 2022 Fall Flood Run.
Thousands of riders take the annual scenic ride on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
Saturday's official start and end of the motorcycle fundraiser begins at the Beach Bar in Lake St. Croix Beach, according to the Flood Run's website.
The Fall Flood Run started in 1965 and raises money for the Gillette Children's Hospital.
"The Fall Flood Run offers great views and a great time for a good cause. But to keep everyone safe, we need riders and motorists to look out for each other," said Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, in a Department of Public Safety news release. "With the heartbreaking pace at which motorcyclists are losing their lives on the road this year, we want riders to have fun but don't ease up on safety."
