Woman dead in UTV crash south of Mapleton

Police say 59-year-old Susan Marie Quiram died after getting trapped under the UTV vehicle due to the crash.
Credit: fedorovekb - stock.adobe.com

MAPLETON, Minn. — Mapleton Police say a woman is dead after a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash south of Mapleton. 

Police were called to the scene around 11:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of County Road 7 and 105th Street. There they found 59-year-old Susan Marie Quiram of Elysian trapped under a Kawasaki UTV. 

According to initial reports, the crash, "occurred in a grassy wooded area surrounded by a cornfield." A 51-year-old man, the owner and operator of the vehicle, was driving the UTV with Quiram as the passenger when the pair "drove off a deep washout," that caused the vehicle to roll. Quiram was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. She was ejected and the UTV landed on top of her, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. 

Mapleton Police say that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The operator of the vehicle was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide and was taken to jail pending possible charges from the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office, according to the news release. 

