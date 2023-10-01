MPD asks for public help finding missing teen

Duffy is known to use public transportation, according to the release. Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl who was last seen on Sept. 28.

According to the department, 13-year-old Ruby Charlotte Duffy walked away from an address on the 500 block of Groveland Ave.

Duffy, who goes by "Rue", was last seen on Sept. 29 on the 700 block of 7th St. SE. and then again on the 100 block of E. Lake Street later that night.

She was seen leaving with a man in a car, according to the MPD.

Duffy is a white female who stands 5' 6" and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has straight, long hair that has been dyed red. Her eye color is green and she wears clear-framed glasses, according to the release.

Since she left the address on Groveland Ave., she has been seen wearing:

A gray T-shirt with a black rectangular graphic across the chest and blue jeans

Multicolored short shorts, a tube top, a hoodie, and a backpack

A black T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes

A floral dress - she was wearing this when seen on the 100 block of E Lake St.

Duffy is known to use public transportation, according to the release. Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

