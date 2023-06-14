Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board cancels all outdoor activities due to air quality

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has moved to cancel all outdoor programming in the city's parks on Wednesday.
According to the board, all Music and Movies in the Park events, athletic field rentals, and outdoor activities for youths and adults have been canceled.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency expanded and extended its air quality alert until 6 a.m. on Friday.
The agency said smoke from Canadian wildfires is to blame once again for the poor air quality across the region.
The new and expanded alert includes the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Ely, Duluth, Hibbing, Alexandria, Moorhead, Ortonville, Roseau, International Falls and the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, and Grand Portage, according to the latest MPCA news release.
