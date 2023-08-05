NWS: Law enforcement confirms 'brief' tornado touchdown near Renville

Another possible tornado touchdown was reported in an open field near Prinsburg, Minnesota in Kandiyohi County.

Example video title will go here for this video

RENVILLE, Minn. — The National Weather Service (NWS) Twin Cities said law enforcement in southwest Minnesota confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in the area Saturday afternoon.

On May 6, a Tornado Warning was issued for the communities of Raymond, Prinsburg and Svea, Minnesota until 7 p.m.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the NWS tweeted that a tornado briefly touched down in Renville County, about six miles north of Renville and just south of Prinsburg, in connection to the storm.

Another possible tornado touchdown was reported in an open field near Prinsburg in Kandiyohi County. Storm reports also reported a possible twister in Louisburg, Minnesota and potential tornado damage to an outbuilding in Granite Falls.

The NWS said it doesn't plan to survey the damage but will use video and photos from law enforcement, storm chasers and local residents in its reports on the storms.

In Minnesota, tornados are typically possible from March until November.

Here's how to sign up for severe weather alerts from KARE 11:

Download the KARE 11 app for your device on Apple/iOS or Android Open the app and tap the gear icon in the upper right On the next screen, tap "Notification Settings" On the next screen, tap "Severe Weather Alerts" On the next screen, you can set your default location; you will get weather-related push alerts on your device for the location you set here. You can also set the types of severe weather alerts you'd like to receive, which can include special weather statements, watches, and/or warnings.

Watch more WeatherMinds:

Watch the latest deep-dives and explainers on weather and science in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+