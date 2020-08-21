RECIPE: Turmeric longevity shots

Twin Cities company So Good So You shares the recipe as part of the "juice shot" nutrition trend.

One of the latest hottest nutrition and fitness crazes right now is "juice shots" or "wellness shots." The specially made beverages are created with a blend of healthy fruit and vegetable ingredients, without additives or preservatives.

Twin Cities-based So Good So You is one of the companies leading the "juice shot" trend locally. The company bottles and sells its own line of healthy beverages at its renewable energy-powered zero-waste facility in Minneapolis.

The company sells a line of products in stores across Minnesota and the country, promoting energy, sleep, immunity and more.

Owner Rita Katona says business has been particularly busy during the pandemic, especially for their immunity shot blends.

In a virtual visit to KARE 11 News at 4, Katona shared one of those recipes that can be at home.

Turmeric Longevity Shots

Ingredients:

Approx. 4 inches turmeric root

1 medium sized orange

1/8 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp honey (more or less depending on sweetness of the orange and personal preference)

Directions: