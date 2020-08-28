Try a plant-based menu with the Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge

Namaste Café shares a recipe for Namaste Café Chiya Chili Potatoes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Plant-based foods are growing in popularity, and some Twin Cities restaurants are encouraging more people to give them a try.

Throughout the month of August, the Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge has been asking diners to sample plant-based menu items, then rate their dishes and post photos online with the hashtag #tcveganchef for a chance to win prizes.

The month-long challenge will be followed by a special awards event on Sept. 12 at Camden Market.

More information about the Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge can be found on the event's website.

Namaste Café in Minneapolis is among the participating restaurants. Chef and owner Saujanya Shrestha made a virtual visit to KARE 11 News at 4 to share a recipe for a delicious vegan dish that anyone can make at home.

Namaste Café Chiya Chili Potatoes

Ingredients:

Boiled potatoes (6 medium sized potatoes, boiled in the skin, cut in half and cooled down)

For Coating:

1/2 cup yellow Corn flour

2 tbsp Nigella seeds (if not available use mustard seeds)

2 tbsp peeled & freshly grated ginger

1 cup of Vegetable oil for frying

Sauce:

3 tbsp of Vegetable oil

2 tbsp Sesame seeds

1 tbsp Crushed Hot Chili Pepper

3/4 cup Ketchup

1/2 cup Maple syrup

2 tbsp Vinegar

Garnish:

1 tbsp Cilantro

Directions:

Peel the cooled off potatoes and cut in 1 inch cubes. To a mixing bowl, add potatoes, corn flour, nigella seeds and grated ginger and mix all together until potatoes are coated. Add 1 cup of oil to the frying pan and heat. Fry the coated potatoes at medium heat for 10 minutes until crispy on all sides. Let them drain on paper towel.