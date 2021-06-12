Nine agencies called to help with crowd control after West St. Paul shooting

Two people were taken to Regions Hospital following a shooting at a Marathon Gas station off E. Mendota Road.

WEST ST PAUL, Minn — West St. Paul Police are working to make arrests in connection to a shooting that injured two people outside a Marathon Gas station Sunday night.

Police and medics responded to the station at 433 E. Mendota Road just after 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 after getting reports that a woman had been shot in the foot in the parking lot.

At the scene, police found a woman with a gunshot wound to what police called a "lower extremity" along with another victim, an adult man who was shot multiple times.

According to police, while officers tried to secure the scene and medical staff were attending to the victims, a large group of people confronted the first responders and refused to leave the area. Police say some people tried to take control of a car that had one of the victims still inside it.

Additional officers from South St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Mendota Heights, Washington County, Cottage Grove, Eagan, Woodbury, St. Paul Police and state patrol all responded to help with crowd control.

Both victims were eventually taken to Regions Hospital. Police believe the woman's injuries aren't life-threatening. The man was taken into surgery but his current condition is unknown.

Police believe the victims were targeted.