Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit

Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that "illegal public nuisances" are happening at the properties.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis.

Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.

If the two businesses do not remove or reduce the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement to do so with Ellison's office in the next 30 days, they could be sued, a measure that could result "in enjoining the use of the building for any purpose for one year or, in the case of a tenant, lessee, or occupant, could result in cancellation of the lease."

According to the AG's office, the notices document 14 nuisance instances at Merwin Liquors and 22 instances at Winner Gas Station in 2022, including shots fired, weapons possession and drug dealing, and "at least three large-scale shootings" in Sept. 2022.

In September, Ellison announced his team, with help from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, would open a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station following a series of complaints about violent incidents.

“Creating safe communities means using all the civil and criminal tools of the law to keep people safe from violence, and it means creating stable housing, good schools, healthy environments, and a fair economy where everyone can get ahead. And it takes all of us working together to make that happen,” Attorney General Ellison said in a statement.

“I’m thankful for the partnership with Hennepin County, the City of Minneapolis, and all the community members who’ve stepped up to help us correct dangerous conditions at these establishments. I look forward to working constructively with these businesses as they abate these conditions so neighbors can thrive and feel safe wherever they go, as everyone in every neighborhood has a right to.”

