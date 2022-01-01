Officials respond to plane crash in Forest Lake

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Officials are responding to a plane crash Saturday in Forest Lake.

Both the Washington County Sheriff's Department and the Forest Lake Police Department confirmed to KARE 11 that the crash involved a single-engine aircraft. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Officials did not share any further information about the crash, including the severity of the crash or specific details about its location.

