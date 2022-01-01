x
Officials respond to plane crash in Forest Lake

It's unclear if there are any injuries.
Credit: U. J. Alexander - stock.adobe.com

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Officials are responding to a plane crash Saturday in Forest Lake.

Both the Washington County Sheriff's Department and the Forest Lake Police Department confirmed to KARE 11 that the crash involved a single-engine aircraft. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Officials did not share any further information about the crash, including the severity of the crash or specific details about its location.

KARE 11 is sending a news crew to the scene of the crash now.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

