Officials to discuss use of police force in Fargo shooting that killed gunman who fired on officers

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general has said an officer who shot and killed a gunman in Fargo was justified in his actions.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Officer Zach Robinson's actions of fatally shooting Mohamad Barakat were "reasonable, necessary and justified," at a Wednesday press conference.

Authorities say Officer Robinson fatally shot Barakat, 37, after the man fired at officers responding to a crash Friday. Officer Jake Wallin was killed, and Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hospitalized with critical injuries. A woman was also shot, but authorities have not said who shot her.

Wrigley reiterated what other law enforcement agencies have said about the incident, calling Barakat's attack "unprovoked."

At the press conference, officials displayed an image of several weapons and ammunition that were found in Barakat's vehicle.

Wrigley said the images show 1,800 live rounds of ammunition, three long rifles and four handguns. He added that Barakat was also in possession of a suitcase packed with weapons.

Fargo’s police chief has said Barakat's motive was unclear. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI are investigating.

Another news conference is scheduled for Friday to address the investigation.

Wallin, 23, served in the Minnesota Army National Guard. He was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq from November 2020 to July 2021. Wallin and Hawes were sworn in less than three months ago and were still in training when they responded to the scene Friday.

Robinson was placed on paid administrative leave while state authorities complete an investigation into his use of force, per Fargo police procedure. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said he anticipates a report evaluating Robinson’s actions in the coming days.

Barakat “was not well known to the community,” the mayor said.

The governors of Minnesota and North Dakota have directed U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Wallin through sunset Saturday, and encouraged residents and businesses to do the same.

