DPS, State Patrol release video of trooper-involved fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II

DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson and State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer spoke to the press before showing four videos documenting the shooting of Ricky Cobb II.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II on the shoulder of I-94 are becoming clearer Tuesday afternoon after the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released body cam and squad car video of the incident.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson and State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer spoke to the press before showing segments from four videos — three body-worn and one squad — which document the encounter over a span of 12 minutes.

The videos from the body-worn cameras show the exchange from the driver's side, passenger's side and back of Cobb's vehicle as troopers approach. The officer on the driver's side is heard telling Cobb to exit the vehicle, while Cobb asks them to produce a warrant. Following a brief back-and-forth, Cobb declines to exit the vehicle, driving away as two troopers physically try to remove him. The officers are then seen falling out of Cobb's vehicle from both the passenger and driver's side doors, before running back to their squad cars and engaging in a short pursuit.

The next time Cobb is seen on camera, troopers are seen rendering aid to him as he suffers from what ultimately became fatal gunshot wounds.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed early Tuesday that Cobb died of multiple gunshot wounds during the roadside incident, which took place just after 2:30 a.m. Monday on the shoulder of I-94 near 42nd Ave. N. in Minneapolis. The State Patrol said a trooper monitoring traffic saw a Ford Focus with no tail lights and pulled over the driver, soon identified as Ricky Cobb II. The agency said when the trooper ran the driver's information he learned Cobb was wanted for a felony incident out of Ramsey County.

At that point, the patrol said, a number of troopers on the scene tried to place Cobb under arrest. A struggle ensued, Cobb reportedly tried to drive off and at some point a trooper opened fire, striking Cobb several times.

Langer said three troopers are on standard administrative leave while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues its investigation.

Before releasing the videos to the public, Langer told the press he spent the earlier part of Tuesday showing them to Cobb's family first.

On, Tuesday afternoon a collection of activists and family members gathered in front of the governor's mansion to decry Cobb's death and call for the release of unedited video of the shooting. Veteran activist Spike Moss urged those attending to gear up for a long battle as the fight for justice involves the state and not just local police.

"Injustice is still injustice," Moss insisted. "It's not just to one of us (Cobb), it's to all of us. I stand here with another grieving mother, I'm sick and tired of watching it."

Moss helped Cobb's mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, to the microphone. Fields-Miller was clearly unsteady as she poured out the pain and emotion of losing a son.

"I'm confused... I'm speechless... and I'm very hurt," she said, tears rolling out from behind her sunglasses. "This is so hurtful, worst days of my life."

"I want justice for my son," Fields-Miller concluded, before crumbling to the ground as family members came to her aid.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

