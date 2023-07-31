I-94 reopens after State Patrol use-of-force incident causes hourslong closure

The Minnesota BCA tweeted that they were investigating a State Patrol use-of-force incident at the scene.

MINNEAPOLIS — Westbound Interstate 94 reopened after a major incident caused an hourslong closure between 49th Avenue and I-394 in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) tweeted that agents responded to a use-of-force incident involving a Minnesota State Patrol trooper that happened on the heavily-used interstate in Minneapolis. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Monday.

We are responding to a use-of-force incident involving a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. It happened on I-94 in Minneapolis. More information to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) July 31, 2023

With the arrival of daylight, the sedan could be seen surrounded on the shoulder of I-94, and a van from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office was also clearly visible.

At this point, few details are available about the actual incident but MNDOT traffic cameras showed a squad car arriving to check out a vehicle parked on the side of I-94 at about 2 a.m. The parked car took off shortly afterward, sending officers running back to their car. A second traffic camera showed squad cars surrounding the same car just four minutes later on the interstate on I-94 and 42nd Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

