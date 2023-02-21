Outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul, road crews prepare for snowfall, wind and blowing snow

Blowing snow could cause significant problems in more remote areas of Minnesota.

LONG LAKE, Minn. — With Round One of this February snowstorm sweeping into the Twin Cities on Tuesday, suburban and rural road crews are preparing for more heavy snowfall, winds and possible blowing snow over the next few days.

In Hennepin County, Road Operations Manager Andy Kraemer said crews are doing a "big push," as they cover 2,200 lane miles with 64 plow routes. With a mix of urban, suburban, and rural roads, Hennepin County will keep a close eye on more outlying areas that could be impacted by the increase in winds.

"[Our roads] go from Delano, to Rogers, down to Mall of America, the airport, to Eden Prairie. We do cover a big area. It definitely is a different way to plow, in the rural areas versus the urban. Especially when there's wind," Kraemer said. "Our drivers get fatigued because they're out there a lot. We can go through an area, and in an hour it can be drifted again where we need to get back there."

However, Kraemer said that he's pleased to report that his department is fully staffed. Also, the plow drivers are very familiar with their routes because they get to pick them each fall.

"We have a lot of good experience in Hennepin County," Kraemer said. "We're ready for it. Just ask people to stay safe."

It'll be all hands on deck the next few days in every municipality and county. In Stearns County, for example, crews will be working from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Wright County Highway Department is preparing for what is the calm before what could be one of the biggest snowfalls... Posted by Wright County MN on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, in Wright County, crews will work 12-hour shifts through Thursday. Due to the possibility of blizzard conditions and blowing snow, Wright County Highway Maintenance Superintendent Nate Helgeson urged drivers to give plows room to work.