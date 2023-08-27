Owner of Minneapolis restaurant pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future case

MINNEAPOLIS — The most recent development in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud case came on Friday.
Qamar Ahmed Hassan, one of the owners of Minneapolis-based S & S Catering pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering on August 25.
According to the plea agreement, between September 2020 and April 2021 Hassan and S & S Catering claimed to have served more than 1.2 million meals and received approximately $6.8 million for meal service payments from the Federal Child Nutrition Program.
In reality, the group served only a "fraction" of those meals, according to the document.
The catering business also acted as a vendor and purported to provide packaged meals and food to other sites that also received money from the federal program.
Hassan's co-conspirators who created these sites submitted applications to participate in the federal program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future.
Additionally, Hassan transferred $2.4 million in funds received from the food program towards the purchase of the building at 301-309 Lake Street in Minneapolis. This was the same building where S & S Catering was previously renting a space.
Multiple entities related to the fraud scheme were also located in that building, according to the plea agreement.
Although the charges carry maximum sentences of five and 10 years in prison, her plea deal states a guideline sentence would put her in prison for 41-63 months.
Hassan is also expected to pay more than $5.6 million in restitution in addition to the forfeiture of several properties throughout the Twin Cities.
