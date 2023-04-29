Parents who lost children to distracted drivers echo message to 'Just Drive'

The group gathered in Monticello to raise awareness.

MONTICELLO, Minn. — When the weather heats up, it’s the time of year Greg LaVallee basks in the warmth and memories.

"I think about it all year round, but Phillip was killed in the summer," said LaVallee. "When it warms up it does bring back some of those memories and maybe make it a little more on top of mind for us."

His son, Phillip, was struck and killed by a distracted driver when the 19-year-old was out and running in 2013.

He and his wife, Amy LaVallee, started the nonprofit Just Drive, which aims to end distracted driving.

Every year, the organization holds an event and walk to raise awareness.

"We're really trying to create a stigma around distracted driving," said LaVallee.

Among the community members were first responders who shared their own stories about responding to distracted driving crashes.

"It seems to amaze me," said Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer. "It's usually when the skies are blue and the weather is beautiful that we have our most serious crashes."

He said throughout Minnesota, the summer months are the deadliest times on the roads.

"People are just driving faster, they're not maybe paying attention," said Deringer.

It's something too many parents are familiar with.

"We're walking in memory and in honor of our son, Robert," said Donna Brau.

Donna's son Robert Brau died in August 2014 when a distracted driver crossed the center line on Highway 12 and struck his motorcycle.

"You possibly could change someone's life or in someone's life and Robert had just a tremendous amount of dreams," said his dad, Terry. "Yhose stops short immediately."

They hope that summer doesn't have to be a painful season for any other family.

