Semi-truck driver dies in St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — One man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and caught fire, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Xavier Henson was driving a tractor-trailer hauling tanker northbound on MNTH 33 and was unable to negotiate the curve at the junction with USTH 53, said the release from the state patrol.

Henson, who was from Grand Rapids, was 31-years-old.

The state patrol was assisted by a number of outside agencies including the St. Louis County Sheriff, St. Louis County Sheriff Rescue Squad, Alborn Fire, 148th Air Guard Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Canosia Fire, Hermantown Fire Department, Cloquet Area Fire District.

