Paul Magers looks back on his time at KARE 11

Now retired and living in LA, Paul considers his time in Minnesota "the most rewarding and enjoyable 20 years of my career."

LOS ANGELES — Retirement looks good on Paul Magers.

But then again, he's always looked good... no matter what he was doing.

For the 20 years from 1983 to 2003, Magers manned the newsdesk at Channel 11, anchoring weeknight newscasts at 5, 6 and 10. When he signed on, the station was known as WTCN and was floundering in the ratings. With Paul and co-anchor Diana Pierce ushering in a new chapter, the station became known as KARE, vaulting from a dead last number 4 at 10 o'clock to #1 in the market.

"I don't think it's ever been done before, since we were at one point the highest rated, most watched late-night newscast in the United States," Magers told his friend Randy Shaver during a recent visit to Paul's home in LA, rumbling with his signature laugh. "In fact, my brother's station in Chicago was second or third, which let's call it, angered him a bit."

"You reminded him of that?" Randy asked.

"Recently I did," Magers laughed.

When asked to describe his 20 years at KARE, Magers didn't hesitate. "I would describe it as the most rewarding and enjoyable 20 years of my career. Easily," he told Randy. "It was just a riot working there because we were doing a good job. We were focused on the right things and experiencing success. And I think when those things happened, fun is just part of it."

That was the beauty of Paul, and likely the reason he is still remembered so fondly by a legion of loyal viewers. As an anchor, he was extremely smart, well-read, trustworthy, empathetic and respected. The consummate pro. But it was the way Magers handled the lighter moments and the genuine affection he had for those who shared the news desk that endeared him to the audience.

Randy recalls a moment one night, shortly before Paul left for the job in LA, when long-time KARE meteorologist Ken Barlow began coughing while delivering his forecast from the backyard.

"I'm going to lose my voice (cough) any moment now, somebody could bring me glass of water to me, that'd be great," Barlow said, hoping a crew member could save him with something to drink. After the segment, the director cut back to the studio where Paul sat with a glass of water and a smirk. "Boy I'll tell ya, nothing like some cool water… Oh man is this good, this may be best water I've ever had in my entire life," Paul needled.

"When you leaving? I'm really gonna miss ya buddy," Barlow laughed. "Don't let the door hit you on the way out."

Moments like that were real, not concocted, and based on genuine affection. It was something meteorologist Paul Douglas says was the bedrock of KARE's success, and he believes Magers was the straw that stirred the drink.

"I'd give credit to Paul Magers," Douglas opines. "I really do. Magers is the guy who had the chemistry, who was able to bring everybody together and we became good friends, all of us friends, and that showed up on the air."

"There was just a lack of pretentiousness," Magers concurs. "I always used to hear that about WCCO, that they were pretty pretentious. And I have to agree," he said, cracking up.

And it wasn't just on-air. Magers was known for playing pranks and stirring up shenanigans in the newsroom, including pelting unsuspecting colleagues with paper balls. He loved to sing, keep things loose, and always had a kind and supportive word for everyone from reporters and producers to members of the tech crew when a job was well done.

One could argue it was all part of what made KARE one of the country's most respected news stations and a place that many wanted to work. Paul's time in Minnesota likely marked the glory years of television news in the Twin Cities, and many say he was the reason for that high-water mark.

In typical fashion, Magers insists it was a total team effort, mentioning his good fortune of sitting next to Diana Pierce, Paul Douglas, Randy, and all of those who sat next to him during his 20-year stint.

"We had it all," Magers recalls. "Yeah, we had really good producers. We had really great photographers, we had great storytellers and reporters and we had great people on the set. I mean, we were fortunate all the way around."

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., hear more from Paul, Diana Pierce and the rest of the legendary KARE 11 crew during our 70th anniversary primetime special.

