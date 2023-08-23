Calling all collectors! New KARE 11 Penny Press designs at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — If you're looking for an inexpensive piece of memorabilia from the 2023 Minnesota State Fair, look no further than the KARE 11 Penny Press.
Housed inside the KARE 11 Barn (located at the corner of Judson and Nelson), this year's penny press features four new designs that celebrate the history of KARE and Minnesota.
All you need is one humble penny to walk away with one of the following collectibles:
Celebrating 70 years of KARE 11
Celebrating 40 years of Prep Sports Extra
Everyday Starts with Sunrise
Land of 10,000 "Opes"
Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair
Watch the latest coverage of the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together from KARE 11 in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.