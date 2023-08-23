Calling all collectors! New KARE 11 Penny Press designs at the Minnesota State Fair

Looking for an inexpensive state fair souvenir? Bring a plain old penny to the KARE 11 Barn and walk away with a copper-hued collectible!

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — If you're looking for an inexpensive piece of memorabilia from the 2023 Minnesota State Fair, look no further than the KARE 11 Penny Press.

Housed inside the KARE 11 Barn (located at the corner of Judson and Nelson), this year's penny press features four new designs that celebrate the history of KARE and Minnesota.

All you need is one humble penny to walk away with one of the following collectibles:

Celebrating 70 years of KARE 11

Celebrating 40 years of Prep Sports Extra

Everyday Starts with Sunrise

Land of 10,000 "Opes"

