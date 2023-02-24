Plow hits, kills woman in Rochester

The Minnesota State Patrol says the agency's preliminary investigation indicated the plow was backing up when it struck the woman.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A woman is dead after being struck by a city snowplow in Rochester Friday morning.

City officials said Rochester police were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. on Pinewood Road Southeast near the intersection with 26th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they pronounced the 69-year-old Rochester woman dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the agency's preliminary investigation indicated the plow was backing up when it struck the woman.

The plow is owned and operated by the city of Rochester.

Access to the neighborhood is being blocked off while investigators from Rochester PD and the Minnesota State Patrol reconstruct the incident and process the scene.

This is a developing story. We will share new information as it becomes available.

Watch more local news: