St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed Saturday

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a deputy with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department was shot while they were responding to a call and later died at the hospital.
Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, the deputy was sent out on a report of a potential drunk driver in the ditch in Glenwood, Wisconsin. Officials said that shortly after the deputy arrived, they reported shots fired.
The deputy was shot, according to DCI, and was then taken to a local hospital where they later died.
The suspect fled the scene but was found dead a short time later by deputies, officials with the St. Croix County Sheriff said. DCI confirmed the person had suffered a gunshot wound.
Officials have not yet released the name of the deputy or the other person killed as of Sunday morning.
There is no further threat to the community, officials said.
The investigation will be led by DCI with assistance from other law enforcement agencies and will turn its findings over to the St. Croix County District Attorney.
The Wisconsin Fraternal Order Police released the following statement on Saturday:
Other departments posted their condolences online, including the Minneapolis Police Department, which included pictures of the massive police procession that accompanied the deputy's body as it was brought to the medical examiner's office in St. Paul early on Sunday morning.
This is a developing story and KARE 11 will add more details as they are made available.
