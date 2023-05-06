1 killed in "unusual" shooting in Saint Anthony Park neighborhood

St. Paul police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Saturday morning in the Saint Anthony Park neighborhood in St. Paul.

According to St. Paul police, a neighbor called 911 just before 7:30 a.m. to report someone had been shot in their neighborhood on Chilcombe Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The St. Paul man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said during a press conference Saturday afternoon that the shooting is "unusual" for the Saint Anthony Park neighborhood, because it is generally "very quiet."

SPPD is currently investigating what led to the shooting and who is responsible for the death. They are also asking the public for help and asking neighbors to check their cameras.

KARE 11 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

