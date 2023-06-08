Police: Man charged with burglary at occupied St. Paul home

SPPD PIO Mike Ernster said the department believes the incident could be related to a homicide discovered nine hours later, also in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department has identified a man arrested and charged with breaking into an occupied home Wednesday as 26-year-old Tevon King.

According to charging documents, shortly after midnight on June 7, officers responded to a home on the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue where callers said a man with a gun broke in and was holding occupants hostage.

Officers used a P.A. system to get five occupants out, who told the police there were still other people inside. Court documents say one of the home's occupants was asleep when his son told him someone was trying to open the back door.

Prosecutors say the man went to the kitchen and saw another man — now identified as King — twist the door handle before hearing gunshots and then watching the door being kicked in.

Authorities say that's when the occupant of the home ran out the front door and to a nearby gas station.

One of the people inside the home told police they tried to block the entry to the basement with a treadmill before hiding in a basement bathroom.

It was then that King allegedly tried to open the door multiple times and told the home's occupant, "I only have one round left in my gun. I am going to kill you.”

St. Paul SWAT eventually moved in and arrested King.

In a press conference Thursday, SPPD public information officer Mike Ernster said the department believes the incident could be related to a homicide that was discovered nine hours later, also in St. Paul. In that case, Ernster said officers responded to the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue at 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man unconscious and not breathing. When they arrived, Ernster said officers found a man suffering from possible gunshot wounds. St. Paul Fire paramedics responded and declared the man deceased in the home.

Ernster claimed an initial investigation suggested the man's death was connected to the house break-in, which occurred around midnight that morning.

King has not been charged in the man's shooting death.

