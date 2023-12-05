Second person charged with murder in death of Michael Brasel

Brasel was shot and killed outside his home in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood on May 6 as he tried to stop someone from rummaging around in his wife's car.

ST PAUL, Minn. — An 18-year-old from St. Paul has become the second person charged in connection to the murder of Michael Brasel, a father and hockey coach who was shot while confronting someone as they broke into his wife's car.

In a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Ta Mla was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder for his role in Brasel's death on May 6. Nearly a month ago, 17-year-old Kle Swee was charged in juvenile court with two counts of second-degree murder. The petition accuses Swee of "aiding and abetting or being aided and abetted by another" causing Brasel's death.

Prosecutors have moved to charge Swee in adult court. KARE 11 typically does not name minors charged with crimes, however, due to the serious nature of the allegations and the petition for adult certification, chose to do so in this case.

According to court documents, Mla told investigators that he and Swee were out to "car shop," or, look through cars for items to steal on Saturday, May 6. The complaint said Mla was rummaging through Brasel's car in St. Paul's St. Anthony Park neighborhood when Brasel caught him.

Mla told investigators he then heard one or two gunshots and drove away from the scene with Swee and another person inside the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Mla indicated to police that Swee pulled the trigger and "felt bad for shooting" Brasel, and that Brasel was "an innocent guy." Investigators also spoke to Mla's girlfriend, who told them Swee was the one who shot Brasel.

Mla's next court hearing is scheduled for July 12, 2023. Swee has an upcoming court hearing scheduled for June 29, and an adult certification hearing on July 12.

Following his death, Brasel was remembered by friends, family and his community as a loving father and husband, hockey coach and carpenter.

"Above all of these amazing talents, the greatest thing about Michael was his genuine heart and endless love for those who knew him best. When you were loved by Michael is was not loud and flashy, but it was genuine and true," his wife Hillary wrote in a statement in May. "The love that he shared with his parents, his siblings, extended family and close friends was always full of humor, joy, and the idea that he was always there for you no matter what. The love he shared with his wife and two boys was enormous, steadfast, and unforgettable."

A GoFundMe account started to support Brasel's wife and two young sons has raised more than $230,000.

