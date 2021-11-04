x
UPDATE: Police say missing Mendota Heights woman found safe

Kathleen Broughten has been located and is safe, according to Mendota Heights police.
Credit: Mendota Heights Police Department
Kathleen Broughten

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — UPDATE: Police in Mendota Heights say Kathleen Broughten has been located and is safe.

Police in Mendota Heights are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman with Alzheimer's disease.

According to the Mendota Heights Police Department, Kathleen Broughten, 74, left her home to go for a walk around 10:20 a.m. Thursday and has not yet returned. Police say she usually walks near her home in the Ivy Falls area.

Broughten is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has grey hair. She left her home wearing black pants, a bright pink sweater and red gloves.

Police ask that anyone who has seen Broughten, or knows anything about her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

