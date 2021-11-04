UPDATE: Police say missing Mendota Heights woman found safe

Kathleen Broughten has been located and is safe, according to Mendota Heights police.

Police in Mendota Heights are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman with Alzheimer's disease.

According to the Mendota Heights Police Department, Kathleen Broughten, 74, left her home to go for a walk around 10:20 a.m. Thursday and has not yet returned. Police say she usually walks near her home in the Ivy Falls area.

Broughten is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has grey hair. She left her home wearing black pants, a bright pink sweater and red gloves.