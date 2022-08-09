Police: Teen accidentally shot inside north Minneapolis apartment

Officials say preliminary information indicates the gun was accidentally fired within a gathering of people inside the apartment.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a teen is hospitalized after they believe he was accidentally shot inside an apartment in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of James Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot. When police arrived they found a 14-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries, according to police.

Officials say preliminary information indicates the gun was accidentally fired within a gathering of people inside the apartment. It's unclear what happened in the apartment prior to the gun firing.

Police say no arrests have been made.

