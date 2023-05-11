Missing 'vulnerable' man sought in Woodbury

In a Facebook post police said 71-year-old Daniel Mastel, who suffers from dementia, rode away from his residence on a bike Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Woodbury police are asking for help in locating a man with dementia who left his residence on a bike Wednesday night and hasn't been seen since.

In a Facebook post, the department said 71-year-old Daniel Mastel left his home on Cedarwood Road around 5:30 or 6 p.m. on his 10-speed. They say Mastel is known to ride to Oakdale and Maplewood, especially Battle Creek Park.

Police said Daniel does not have his phone or wallet on him. He is described as 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with salt and pepper hair, an unkempt goatee and glasses. Daniel was last seen wearing green shorts, a dark-colored shirt and brown shoes. He has tattoos on his arms that include a sailor girl, a heart with "Mom" and one that reads "Dark Side of the Moon."

Anyone who sees Daniel Mastel or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Woodbury police or simply dial 911.

