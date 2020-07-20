Powderhorn Park east encampment occupants relocated

In a release, MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura said notifications were given out on Friday for occupants to vacate the area by Monday, citing safety concerns.

MINNEAPOLIS — People staying in the Powderhorn Park east encampment are being relocated, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

In a release, MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura said notifications were given out on Friday for occupants to vacate the area by Monday afternoon, citing safety concerns.

"There have been growing safety issues at the east encampment at Powderhorn Park," Bangoura said in the release. "Many homeless individuals service agencies, and volunteers had already left the east encampment last week out of concern for their safety. The risk to those unsheltered and to residents have risen to an unacceptable level."

According to the release, the MPRB coordinated with Hennepin County Social Services staff and local non-profit outreach providers to help encampment occupants transition.

The release added that east encampment occupants have been given contact information, including where families could be referred to family shelter and available individual rooms. People who want to stay in a Minneapolis park were given transportation to a location in another Minneapolis park.

Last week, the MPRB Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that limits the number of tents per encampment to 25, and now requires an encampment permit for each site.