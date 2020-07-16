Man in car shot near Powderhorn Park

Arriving officers were told by the victim that he was sitting in a vehicle on the eastern border of the park when a man walked up and shot him through the window.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is expected to survive after being shot while sitting inside a vehicle near Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis Thursday.

Police spokesman John Elder says squads were dispatched to the intersection of 14th Ave. S and East 33rd Street around 10:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers were told by the victim that he was sitting in a vehicle on the eastern border of Powderhorn Park when a man walked up and shot him through the window.

The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Images from the scene show the incident happened near a large homeless encampment that has been growing in Powderhorn Park, but at this time it is not known whether there is connection between the encampment and the shooting.