Man in car shot near Powderhorn Park

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is expected to survive after being shot while sitting inside a vehicle near Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis Thursday.
Police spokesman John Elder says squads were dispatched to the intersection of 14th Ave. S and East 33rd Street around 10:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Arriving officers were told by the victim that he was sitting in a vehicle on the eastern border of Powderhorn Park when a man walked up and shot him through the window.
The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
Images from the scene show the incident happened near a large homeless encampment that has been growing in Powderhorn Park, but at this time it is not known whether there is connection between the encampment and the shooting.
On Wednesday, a group of neighbors appealed to city officials about squalid conditions at the encampment, and urged them to respond to an "emergency humanitarian situation." The Minneapolis Park Board has been considering an ordinance that would limit the number of tents allowed in city parks.