Apple orchards to check out this fall

Orchards are not only about "them apples," you can take the kiddos on a hayride, through a corn maze or to a barnyard to pet farm animals.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — While this murky Monday might be getting you down, don't worry - there are sunny skies ahead and perhaps a jug of cider.

There's no better time than now to start planning your annual pilgrimage to go apple picking as this upcoming weekend is shaping up to be a beauty.

Minnesota and Wisconsin have a bountiful offering of orchards to choose from, so take your (apple) pick(er):

Aamodt's Apple Farm, Stillwater

You can't start a list of apple orchards without beginning with the name Aamodt.

Family-owned since 1948, Aamodt's Apple Farm is not just an orchard, it's a winery, bakery and goat farm that features wagon rides. The apple crop includes Honeycrisp, Haralson, Sweetango, First Kiss, and Sweet RiverBelle varieties.

Aamodt's offers pick-your-own apples but check the website for apple availability.

The farm is open daily 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Apple Jack Orchards, Delano

In 1983, "Apple" Jack Kelly famously picked apples from his over 250 trees to sell and soon planted more.

Now, Apple Jack Orchards in Delano boast over 10,000 trees and over 29 varieties of Minnesota apples.

There is also a bakery, corn maze, and the opportunity to pet some farm animals.

They are open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brand Farms, Farmington

Family-owned and operated since 1958, this orchard has more than just apples on the agenda.

They are also a large egg producer, raising "happy, healthy and free range" chickens.

Brand Farms is 20 acres and has 7,000 trees with all different variations of Minnesota-bred apples.

The farm is open Monday- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Country Blossom Farm, Alexandria

This farm in northwestern Minnesota has both apple and raspberry picking along with hard cider and a bakery.

Among the apple varieties to choose from is one called "State Fair," which was introduced in 1977.

Country Blossom Farm also features a 7-acre corn maze.

They are open Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Deer Lake Orchard, Buffalo

A family-run orchard located just outside of Buffalo has fun activities for the whole family and a variety of apples to pick, including Sweet Tango, Honey Crisps and Zestar.

Deer Lake Orchard also boasts a 100-year-old barn that is available to book for your next event!

They are open Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fall Harvest Orchard, Montrose

Along with the obvious, Fall Harvest also offers live music, tire climbs, hay bale mountain and much more.

Located four miles west of Delano, the orchard offers a multitude of different "rides" from their Classic Red Train Ride to Cow Train Rides.

There are a couple of other fun alternatives like "apple cannons" and "pedal carts" that are only available on weekends.

Fall Harvest Orchard is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shihata's Orchard, Prairie du Chien

Pick your own apples, enjoy a free wagon ride or take a spin on the giant hamster wheel at this western Wisconsin orchard.

Shihata's Orchard also has their "Bakery Barn," a scenic overlook deck on the back of the gift shop, and a pumpkin painting station.

The farm is open daily 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

