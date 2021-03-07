Prince estate releases previously recorded album, 'Welcome 2 America'

The album, recorded in 2010, is now streaming.

Music recorded by Minnesota-native and multi-award winning artist Prince in 2010 is now available.

In April, the Prince Estate and Sony Legacy Recordings announced that "Welcome 2 America," a previously unreleased studio album, would be released on July 30, 2021.

The album was recorded more than a decade ago, before Prince's "Welcome 2 America" tour, and "documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice," according to tweets shared by his estate.

Tonight, radio stations across the USA will exclusively debut Prince’s live concert at @TheForum on April 28, 2011, ahead of its release tomorrow in the Deluxe Edition of #Welcome2America. Check each station’s site for broadcast times: https://t.co/a7K2zqmpA3 pic.twitter.com/uBOda15fPh — Prince (@prince) July 30, 2021

Music on the album features some of Prince's only studio collaborations with several artists, including bassist Talk Wilkenfeld and singers Shelby J., Liv Warfield and Elisa Fiorillo.

The Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America includes a full 2011 Prince concert at The Forum in California on Blu-ray.