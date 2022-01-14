Proctor HS football player charged with alleged sexual assault of a teammate

A teen was charged with criminal sexual conduct, stemming from a months-long investigation into an alleged incident involving the Proctor High School football team.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Oct. 1, 2021.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office has charged a high school football player in northern Minnesota with alleged sexual misconduct of a fellow teammate.

According to the attorney's office, a 17-year-old was charged in juvenile court Friday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, stemming from a months-long investigation into the Proctor High School football team and allegations of "student misconduct" that first surfaced in September.

Court documents allege the teen assaulted another player after football practice on Sept. 7, 2021. The alleged assault of the 15-year-old victim was reported to police on Sept. 16.

At the launch of the investigation, Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking said in a statement, "We will take action against substantiated misconduct and we will address any and all problems in the football program; we are absolutely confident that when the program resumes next season, we will be RailStrong by representing our families, school, and community in a positive way both on and off the field and by doing the right thing at all times."

The Proctor Police Department investigated for weeks before its findings were turned over to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office to consider charges.

The county attorney's office says no other charges will be filed at this time, and a motion to move the case to adult court will be filed on or before the teen's first hearing.

