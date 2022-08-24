Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities

Priority was found abandoned in South Dakota, and is now being "delivered" to his new family.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery."

A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.

Azure Davis, the executive director of Ruff Start Rescue, says that it's important for people to call in when they find an abandoned animal because it makes an "initial life-saving rescue."

"It’s important people know there are many organizations like ours that can step in and help provide resources to find the owners of a lost pet and if that doesn’t work, find a home for the animal," said Davis. "We just want to empower more people to make that initial save.”

Priority was placed with his foster mom Taya in Eagan after being found. Taya said the puppy "was only about 7lbs and definitely too skinny," when he was first picked up, but slowly began to gain weight and became a "very friendly and confident pup."

"You might say he’s a much bigger dog in a small body. He has fit right in with our resident pack," said Taya. "Despite being ten times smaller, Priority definitely holds his own in some epic wrestling matches!"

Priority will be handed to his new family on Wednesday night in White Bear Lake, according to a press release.

