Rice County Sheriff's deputy in squad car hits, kills woman

The sheriff's office says the deputy behind the wheel was on-duty and was not responding to an emergency call when the fatal crash happened.

MORRISTOWN, Minnesota — One person is dead after they were struck by a Rice County Sheriff's deputy in a patrol car early Saturday morning.

According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on the 8000 block of Morristown Boulevard in Morristown. The county deputy was driving eastbound when the person was hit by their squad car.

Deputies there then tried to perform life-saving measures on the person, police say, but they were pronounced dead at the scene by Morristown Rescue and North Ambulance.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the victim was a 52-year-old woman from Faribault.

The investigation will be handled by the Minnesota State Patrol, the sheriff's office said. Officials added that all future information will be released by State Patrol.

