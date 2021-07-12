Safety discussions ongoing at the 'U' amid string of armed robberies

There have been at least 16 armed robberies on the U of M campus since May, prompting concerns around safety.

MINNEAPOLIS — On the campus of the University of Minnesota, safety is once again top of mind.

"There was a mugging literally right outside my house; my roommates watched it happen," said U of M senior Emma Gordon.

The most recent incident happened Monday night outside the Ted Mann Concert Hall.

The university sent out the following alert:

SAFE-U EMERGENCY

December 6, 2021 at 7:49 PM

U of M Twin Cities: Robbery occurred at 2128 S 4th St. (Ted Mann Concert Hall) at 7:20 pm. Two suspects pointed guns at a victim and took their phone. The suspects were last known to be in the area of 25th and Riverside Ave S. The first suspect was wearing all black clothing and a ski mask. The second suspect was wearing a black top, a ski mask and grey pants. Updates and safety tips at: z.umn.edu/alerts.

It's armed robberies like these that are sadly becoming a recurring crime of opportunity.

Since May, there have been at least 16 armed robberies on campus where cellphones and wallets have been stolen.

"I don't think that I should have to worry that much when I pay so much money to go to a school that's supposed to be keeping us safe," said U of M sophomore Molly Kruger.

The robberies have left many students and parents wondering what's being done to ensure safety on campus.

"I'm hearing a wide variety of concerns," said Board of Regent's member James Farnsworth.

Concerns mount, especially since the university ended its contract with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in October. The department was helping supply extra deputies to patrol the campus.

So, what's being done?

"There's a wide variety of things going on, including increased lighting, increased overtime patrols by UMPD...the University of Minnesota Police Department has been working on hiring and adding more officers," explained Farnsworth.

The university has even implemented a "Block by Block" program, where neighborhood ambassadors patrol the streets Thursday through Sunday.

"In the evening, late-night hours; doing street outreach, answering questions from students, doing safety escorts," explained Farnsworth.

Farnsworth says safety efforts are always ongoing, and public safety is the priority.

"It definitely continues to be a priority for me, and we'll continue to be responsive to parents, community student requests to get information and to make sure we're having these discussions," said Farnsworth.

The Board of Regents says they are already working with Minneapolis City Councilman-elect Michael Rainville, who will oversee Ward 3, which houses the U.