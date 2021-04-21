Scrap fire at Northern Metals fills Minneapolis skyline with smoke

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis skyline filled with thick smoke Wednesday afternoon after a pile of scrap metal and rubbish started on fire at a local recycling business.
Fire officials say crews responded to the blaze at Northern Metals on the 2800 block of Pacific Street around 1:30 p.m. They immediately laid water lines, put up deck water guns and set aerial ladder water towers in order to put a large amount of water on the fire.
A call went out for additional engines and personnel around 2 p.m., to set up another aerial water tower on the river side of the Mississippi.
Smoke rose from the fire in thick, swirling plumes and were visible from miles away.
The Northern Metals website describes the business as a full-service consumer and industrial metal scrap recycler.
In February of 2020, a fire that started in a large pile of crushed vehicles at the company's location in Becker burned for days, spewing dark smoke into the air of the community and triggering air quality concerns.