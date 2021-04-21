Scrap fire at Northern Metals fills Minneapolis skyline with smoke

Crews responded to the blaze at Northern Metals around 1:30 p.m., and immediately began putting a large volume of water on the fire.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis skyline filled with thick smoke Wednesday afternoon after a pile of scrap metal and rubbish started on fire at a local recycling business.

Fire officials say crews responded to the blaze at Northern Metals on the 2800 block of Pacific Street around 1:30 p.m. They immediately laid water lines, put up deck water guns and set aerial ladder water towers in order to put a large amount of water on the fire.

A call went out for additional engines and personnel around 2 p.m., to set up another aerial water tower on the river side of the Mississippi.

Fire crews have responded to a large outside rubbish/scrap metal fire at the 2800 block of Pacific Street. They have lines laid to extinguish fire. Currently setting up deck guns and aerial ladder water towers to put a large amount of water on the fire. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 21, 2021

Smoke rose from the fire in thick, swirling plumes and were visible from miles away.

The Northern Metals website describes the business as a full-service consumer and industrial metal scrap recycler.