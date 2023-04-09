Section of Stillwater prison remains in lockdown

KARE 11 confirmed with a worker at the prison Wednesday morning that the part of the prison impacted is the same area put on lockdown this past weekend.

STILLWATER, Minn — Part of the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater remains locked down several days after protests and a march outside its walls.

KARE 11 confirmed with a worker at the prison Wednesday morning that the section of the prison that's affected is the same area placed on lockdown this past weekend.

On Sunday, a group of about 100 incarcerated men refused to go back into their cells. They were protesting several issues including the heat over the weekend and decreased time out of their cells linked to a staffing shortage.

It's unclear when the lockdown will be lifted.

Earlier this week, Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said incidents like the one Sunday have happened before, but are now drawing attention to the department's ongoing staffing problems.

On Monday, about three dozen activists marched outside the prison to protest conditions at the correctional facility.

