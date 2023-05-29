Children show signs of chemical exposure after acid spill at Fargo hotel pool

A number of kids showed symptoms after the chemical mixed with the water and created a "hazardous chemical cloud."

FARGO, N.D. — As many as 10 children experienced symptoms of chemical exposure after a spill Sunday night at a hotel pool in Fargo, North Dakota.

Officials with the Fargo Fire Department say they believe a hotel employee at the La Quinta Inn & Suites dropped a container of acid while doing maintenance. The chemical mixed with the pool water and created what authorities called a "hazardous chemical cloud."

It's unclear the exact amount that was spilled, but officials say they believe it to be less than two gallons.

After the spill, the Fargo Fire Department says between 8 and10 kids began showing signs of chemical exposure, including irritated airways, coughing, nausea and vomiting. One child was taken to a local hospital for further examination. Officials say those injuries appear to be minor.

The other children seemed to recover after getting in the fresh air, officials say.

Hotel operations returned to normal, with the pool remaining shut down until the water is retested.

