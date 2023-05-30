'Unruly behavior and altercations' prompts officials to remove several guests from Valleyfair parking lot

According to a statement from a Valleyfair official, one juvenile was transported to an area hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Several guests were removed from the parking lot at Valleyfair Monday night due to "unruly behavior and altercations," according to a spokesperson with the amusement park.

A Valleyfair official confirmed in a released statement that one juvenile was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

"We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior as the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority," a statement from a Valleyfair spokesperson read, in part.

It's unclear what led up to the altercation, but officials are urging anyone with information to contact Shakopee Police.

Prior to the season, officials with Valleyfair implemented a chaperone policy after they noticed an increase in "unruly and inappropriate behavior" in the industry over the past two years.

The new policy requires everyone 15 or younger to be accompanied by someone age 21 or older to gain admission or stay in the park after 4 p.m. That chaperone has to present a valid, government-issued photo ID at ticket entry.

At this point it's unclear the age of the people involved in Monday's incident.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+