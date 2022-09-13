Ship collides with USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul in Baltimore

Charles Degliomini captured the incident on video, where damage can be seen – and heard – to the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul's guardrails.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALTIMORE — Editor's note: The above video first aired May 21, 2022.

A large training ship collided with the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Sunday while it was docked in Baltimore.

According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Navy, a Danish training ship struck the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul while it was docked at the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Officials said no personnel were injured and no serious damage was sustained to the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Charles Degliomini was aboard the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul on a tour when he noticed the ship heading toward them. At that moment, Degliomini said he quickly informed the officers giving the tour and then ran. He captured the incident on video, where damage can be seen – and heard – to the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul's guardrails.

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

ABOVE: Video courtesy of Charles Degliomini captures the moment a ship collided with the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was commissioned earlier this year to be a Navy warship during a ceremony in Duluth. Officials say they believe it to be the first Navy warship ever commissioned in the state.

“I am more than proud,” said Commander Alfonza White, prior to the ship's commissioning back in May. “Having a ship named after a city – it’s a very small amount of ships as far as, comparatively, the world’s size. They should feel honored.”

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was docked at the United States Naval Academy throughout the weekend as part of Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore.

MORE NEWS: Warning issued about wolf displaying unusual behavior near Voyageurs National Park

Watch more local news: