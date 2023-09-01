South St. Paul post office renamed for slain officer

90 years after he was murdered in the line of duty, Officer Leo Pavlak's name will grace a local post office.

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — Officer Leo Pavlak has been gone for 90 years, but his name will be seen by everyone who enters or passes by the post office in the city where he gave his life.

The United States Postal Service has renamed the South St. Paul Post Office in honor of Officer Pavlak, who was killed in the line of duty Aug. 30, 1933. Pavlak was gunned down in cold blood by gangsters in front of that very post office while guarding messengers delivering a huge cash payroll.

He had been with the South St. Paul Police for only four months, and to this day remains the only member of that department to be killed while on duty. The rededication ceremony Wednesday drew the Pavlak family and a host of elected leaders.

"We’re all here because a tragedy happened, but what you build from tragedy is often more lasting, and this family from tragedy built decades of service to our community," US Rep. Angie Craig, who carried the House bill to honor Pavlak, told the crowd.

"Leo’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren have continued to build his legacy in the Minnesota law enforcement community. And to the entire family here today we all want to say we are grateful."

Leo's son Robert "Bob" Pavlak grew up to be a police officer in St. Paul and state lawmaker. Leo's grandson Bob had a long career in the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, while grandson David was a St. Paul police officer. Leo's great-grandson Ryan Pavlak started as a community service officer in South St. Paul and now serves with the Roseville Police.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who co-authored the Senate bill with Sen. Tina Smith, also pointed to Pavlak's law enforcement legacy through his service in the heart of the Great Depression.

"While some criminals exploited the desperation of the era, Officer Pavlak put on the badge and tried to keep people safe," Sen. Klobuchar told those gathered outside the post office.

The robbery was the work of the Barker-Karpis gang, the same people responsible for the sensational kidnappings of Hamm's Brewery heir William Hamm Jr., and Bremer Bank executive Edward Bremer.

It is believed Arthur "Doc" Barker killed Officer Pavlak at close range with a shotgun. Barker's accomplices severely wounded fellow officer John Yeaman with machine gun blasts. Yeaman survived his injuries. Barker was killed years later trying to escape from prison.

"He was just 38 years old and left behind his beloved wife Pauline and their two kids, Eleanor and Robert," Klobuchar remarked. "His memory went on to inspire more generations of Pavlaks to become law enforcement officers."

Grandson David Pavlak said his grandmother Pauline only lived only a few months after she lost her husband, which left their children Robert and Eleanor as orphans. He said they both went on to serve their nation during World War II and beyond.

"Despite a difficult start, Leo’s children went on to successful lives of service."

He thanked the Postal Service, members of Congress and local legislators who all had a role in honoring his grandfather.

"Leo’s service and sacrifice is honored today but there are so many others who give to their communities and go without the public accolades we celebrate today."

