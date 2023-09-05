Sheriff honors fallen deputy Kaitie Leising, describes 'struggling' law enforcement community

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson was at turns emotional, angry and exhausted when describing deputy Kaitie Leising and the impact of her tragic loss.

HUDSON, Wisconsin — It was obvious from the moment he stepped to the microphone that St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson was struggling - "reeling" was the term he used to describe his department, the community and most importantly, the family of fallen Deputy Kaitie Leising.

Knudson was at turns emotional, angry and exhausted Tuesday while meeting with reporters. Emotional, when describing the violent loss of Leising and the impact she had in just a year on the department; angry, when discussing the man who fatally shot her during an otherwise normal traffic encounter; and exhausted when asked about the loss of colleagues and what Knudson sees as a changing public attitude towards law enforcement.

It was Saturday evening when Deputy Leising was dispatched on reports of a suspected drunk driver stuck in a ditch. Sheriff Knudson said Kaitie had two jobs, to make sure that driver was OK, and to make sure he or she did not get back on the road as a danger to other motorists. Leising had an otherwise unremarkable eight-minute encounter with 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, who investigators say eventually pulled a gun and shot her.

"For reasons we will probably never know, this ethically challenged, morally bankrupt criminal decides to turn and murder Kaitie," Knudson said, the distance in his voice obvious. "That stunned us, our community and our law enforcement profession."

The sheriff offered his heartfelt condolences to Leising's family, especially her wife and 3-month-old son who will have to go on without her. He was effusive in his praise for the deputy's contributions to her colleagues, the department and the county, saying you couldn't have a bad day after talking with Kaitie.

WATCH: St. Croix County Sheriff shares update on slain Deputy Kaitie Leising

"Kaitie's been with us for only a year, but the impact she made, not only on this office, but on this community, and it was always how she did her job," Knudson reflected. "Treating people well, that's how she did her job, treat people with dignity and respect. She made my job easy."

Knudson shared that none of his deputies have been on patrol since Saturday, with officers from nearby police and sheriff's departments covering to keep residents safe. The sheriff says it's "humbling" how many have stepped up, explaining that his department is taking the time to have conversations, debrief, and process their feelings.

"The trauma is great, other agencies have gone through it, and I never thought it would be here. But it came to our doorstep Saturday night, and we are devastated by this."

Also weighing heavy on western Wisconsin is the fact that Leising is the third law enforcement professional murdered in recent weeks. Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek officer Emily Breidenbach were gunned down after stopping a suspect for an outstanding warrant in early April. Knudson says there is a current of anti-law enforcement sentiment that seems to be getting stronger, and it is impacting the safety and morale of current officers... and his ability to fill empty spots in his department.

"We are tired. My whole profession is tired. We have to do better. And part of that is honoring Kaitie," the sheriff said.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald shared funeral arrangements for Kaitie Leising, which include a public visitation from 9 a.m. to noon this Friday at Hudson High School. The funeral service will immediately follow, with a law enforcement procession taking the deputy to her final resting place.

Contributions to support Kaitie Leising's surviving family can be made out to "Benefit of Deputy Leising" to WESTconsin Credit Union, PO Box 269, New Richmond, WI 54017. Contributions can also be made in person at any WESTconsin Credit Union branch.

To protect donors from potential scammers, sheriff's officials currently do not have a link set up for online donations.

