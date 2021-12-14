State fire marshal's office investigating St. Paul fire

ST PAUL, Minn. — An apartment fire in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital Monday night.
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire broke out in a fourth floor apartment at Western and Dayton just before 9:30 p.m.
SPFD said they were able to quickly knock down the fire and transported one man to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Fire officials said they believe the fire was accidental, but the state fire marshal's office is still assisting with an investigation.
