State fire marshal's office investigating St. Paul fire

Officials say one man was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Cathedral Hill apartment Monday night.
Credit: KARE 11

ST PAUL, Minn. — An apartment fire in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital Monday night.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire broke out in a fourth floor apartment at Western and Dayton just before 9:30 p.m.

SPFD said they were able to quickly knock down the fire and transported one man to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Fire officials said they believe the fire was accidental, but the state fire marshal's office is still assisting with an investigation.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

