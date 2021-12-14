State fire marshal's office investigating St. Paul fire

Officials say one man was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Cathedral Hill apartment Monday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — An apartment fire in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital Monday night.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire broke out in a fourth floor apartment at Western and Dayton just before 9:30 p.m.

SPFD said they were able to quickly knock down the fire and transported one man to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Fire officials said they believe the fire was accidental, but the state fire marshal's office is still assisting with an investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: One man hospitalized with what are being called significant injuries following an apartment fire in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill Neighborhood. @StPaulFireDept tells me the fire broke out in a 4th floor apartment at Western & Dayton around 9:30pm. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/0sOajtblaq — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) December 14, 2021

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.