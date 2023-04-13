St. Paul to close Water Street, other areas on Friday due to flooding

Both the Pool and Yacht Club, as well as Harriet Island will remain open to visitors, added the city.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul will be shutting down various streets, parks, trails, and facilities this weekend due to anticipated flooding.

An announcement from the city says it will temporarily close Water Street/ Lilydale Road, starting on Friday, April 14 after 2 p.m.

"Water Street, which is located along the south side of the Mississippi River in Saint Paul will be closed to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic between Hwy. 13 and Plato Boulevard," according to a release from the city.

The Mississippi River level in the city is currently 9.3 feet but could reach the moderate flood stage level of 15 feet by Monday, April 17, according to the city's website.

The river could crest above 17 feet, added the release.

The following facilities and areas will also be closed due to rising water levels:

Chestnut Plaza

City House

Crosby Farm Regional Park

Desnoyer Trail

Fish Hatchery Trail

Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Kelly's Landing

Lamberts Landing

Lilydale Regional Park

Raspberry Island

Robert Piram Trail

Upper Landing

Victoria Park

Watergate Marina

Click here to see a full list of closures in the city.

"We want to remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river. Do not explore or go into any areas, trails, or roads that are closed due to the high water levels,” said Sean Kershaw, City of Saint Paul’s director of public works, in a statement.

