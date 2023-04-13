St. Paul to close Water Street, other areas on Friday due to flooding

ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul will be shutting down various streets, parks, trails, and facilities this weekend due to anticipated flooding.
An announcement from the city says it will temporarily close Water Street/ Lilydale Road, starting on Friday, April 14 after 2 p.m.
"Water Street, which is located along the south side of the Mississippi River in Saint Paul will be closed to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic between Hwy. 13 and Plato Boulevard," according to a release from the city.
Both the Pool and Yacht Club, as well as Harriet Island will remain open to visitors, added the city.
The Mississippi River level in the city is currently 9.3 feet but could reach the moderate flood stage level of 15 feet by Monday, April 17, according to the city's website.
The river could crest above 17 feet, added the release.
The following facilities and areas will also be closed due to rising water levels:
- Chestnut Plaza
- City House
- Crosby Farm Regional Park
- Desnoyer Trail
- Fish Hatchery Trail
- Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock
- Hidden Falls Regional Park
- Kelly's Landing
- Lamberts Landing
- Lilydale Regional Park
- Raspberry Island
- Robert Piram Trail
- Upper Landing
- Victoria Park
- Watergate Marina
Click here to see a full list of closures in the city.
"We want to remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river. Do not explore or go into any areas, trails, or roads that are closed due to the high water levels,” said Sean Kershaw, City of Saint Paul’s director of public works, in a statement.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.