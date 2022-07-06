Central Minnesota man dies in grain bin accident

Officials responded to the Oak Township property just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive man.

MELROSE, Minn. — Officials in Stearns County say a man died after being found unresponsive in a grain bin Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Thomas Holdvogt was located inside the grain bin in Oak Township by a family member on July 5, just before 2 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they removed Holdvogt and attempted lifesaving efforts, the department said. He was sent to CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, about 10 miles from the scene, but Holdvogt was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death as part of the ongoing investigation.

