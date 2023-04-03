Neighbors on edge after police say susect fired off shots at Stillwater apartment complex

The incident happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. Police say several people were injured and police returned fire, killing the suspect.

STILLWATER, Minn. — "It's very nice, it's very quiet and relaxed," said one neighbor. "My family has lived out here for 20 years," said Janette Scherer.

It's calm outside this Stillwater apartment complex on Orleans Street West, about 24 hours after police responded to "the sounds of gunfire."

"I heard a little bit of running on the second floor, and I just thought it was the kids upstairs," said Scherer. "But then right after that I heard what was probably six to 10 gunshots and it sounded really close."

Scherer has been living here for the past year and immediately called 911 when she heard the shots.

"It stopped and I noticed my patio door was open and I immediately went over and slammed it and locked it, and I immediately went back hiding in the kitchen," she said. "There was probably 20-30 more shots that I heard after that, and one last one."

Stillwater police say they were first called out to the complex just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say before they arrived – the unnamed suspect fired off several shots.

"I saw him coming out of the building, I saw him shooting, I did see all of it," said one neighbor. "This all happened right in front of my patio like all the bullet markings were right from my bedroom window all the way to my daughter's bedroom window," said Scherer.

#HAPPENINGNOW: BCA back on scene here at the Curve Crest Villas in Stillwater. Police say a man was killed by police after firing off several shots inside and outside complex. Neighbors describe a frightening scene as shots fired outside their homes. @kare11 FULL STORY at 5. pic.twitter.com/22AHMEg8Pc — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) March 5, 2023

Chief Brian Mueller told reporters the suspect shot at officers in the parking lot before officers returned fire.

"I saw a man laying on the ground and they flipped him over and started doing chest compressions on him," said Scherer.

Police say he was later pronounced dead at the hospital and say the suspect had several extended magazines to be used in a handgun.

Now, people living here say while they're still processing what happened– they're grateful more people weren't injured in this shooting.

"The police fast response – I feel more safe here now," said Scherer.

A gas line and two squad cars were also hit by gunfire.

No word on a motive and the identity of the suspect is still unavailable.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), is currently investigating.

