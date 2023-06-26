Taylor Swift's Minnesota Era winds up with a literal 'Midnight Rain'

More than 120,000 were captivated by the powerhouse pop icon.

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Swift took a "Getaway Car" out of Minneapolis on Sunday, leaving her fans in a dazzling "Lavender Haze" after her Eras Tour.

The pop icon performed two shows - each stretched out over 3 hours, with 44 songs and more than 5 different sets for various Eras. Her Saturday show let out around 11:30 p.m. just as a downpour rolled through Minneapolis, marking a true "Midnight Rain."

Twin Cities music critics claim her performances were the most fan-fulfilling concerts of all time in Minneapolis. The powerhouse pop queen drew more than 120,000 people to U.S. Bank stadium within 48 hours.

Her attention to detail set designs was on full display which included an office for the song "The Man," a cabin for "Folklore," a mossy piano for "Evermore" and a fiery display for "Reputation." She had a tall video screen that played a mix of graphics throughout the show, and dancers who ate and left no crumbs.

Taylor knocked it out of the park. But, so did her fans.

It's hard to pinpoint a fan base that is as dedicated as Swifties. They endured one of the worst ticket malfunctions in recent history with Ticketmaster for Swift. These concerts carried great importance for fans who haven't seen her perform on tour since 2018.

This wasn't just a concert. It was a fashion show.

From people dressing up as Taylor's music video characters like the ballet dancer in "Shake it Off," to wearing custom Swift shirts or making bedazzled and feather-covered outfits. Her fans dressed the part and belted out tune after tune.

The fashion buzz around this concert feels unprecedented. On Tiktok the hashtag #erastouroutfits has almost a hundred million views.

Local Minneapolis fashion influencer, Emerson Hannon (Classy Clean Chic) thinks the buzz surrounding the concert has people more invested in their looks.

"She hasn't been on tour in years, then the Ticketmaster deal and people had a hard time getting tickets," Hannon said, "I think it just all created this really big excitement and people want to go all out."

