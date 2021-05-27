“Do More Good” in Golden Valley by learning about these different ways to support the community.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Golden Valley Community Foundation just celebrated 10 years of local volunteer service and $500,000 of local community investment. Golden Valley is a thriving community with many individuals and organizations actively seeking to improve the neighborhoods in Golden Valley.

Want to get involved and Do More Good?

Small Sparks projects are activities and events that enhance the physical, cultural, and intellectual vitality of Golden Valley. Based on demand these grants are currently limited to $1,000 or less per grant cycle. Applications are accepted at any time, with grants awarded in April and October. Volunteer at an event. Most of the Golden Valley Community Foundation's projects and partners are fueled by volunteers. Volunteers are needed for Golden Valley Pride Festival, Golden Valley Music and Arts Festival, and more.

Make A Donation. The board members of the Golden Valley Community Foundation will be matching donations through July 15